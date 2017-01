The prices of RON 92 petrol and bio-fuel E5 remained unchanged while diesel price 0.05S and kerosene increased slightly in the latest regular adjustment of petrol prices on January 19. This is the second time the petrol price was kept unchanged in 2017. As a result, the current ceiling prices of RON 92 and E5 petrol are VND17,594 (US$0.774) and VND17,322 (US$0.762) per litre respectively, is VND1,000 higher than that at the beginning of 2016. Following a joint decision by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance, the prices of diesel 0.05S and kerosene increased VND200 and VND347 per litre, respectively, to VND14,047 (US$0.62) and VND12.600 (US$0.56) per litre.