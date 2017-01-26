ABOUT US -  TIẾNG VIỆT -  中文 -  FRANÇAIS
NDO – President Tran Dai Quang on January 25 paid pre-Tet visits to the Network Security Department (NSD) and the General Department of Intelligence under the Ministry of Public Security ahead of the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival.

