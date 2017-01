The remains of sixteen Vietnamese volunteer soldiers who laid down their lives in Laos during the war were repatriated to the northern border province of Dien Bien on January 11. The remains, including five sets found in a mass grave, two sets identified, and nine others yet to be identified, were repatriated by the martyr remains search team of Military Zone II. The remains were handed over to the provincial authorities to organise a commemoration ceremony at the A1 Martyrs Cemetery before being carried through the main streets in Dien Bien Phu and reburied at the Tong Khao Martyrs’ Cemetery in Thanh Nua Commune, Dien Bien District.