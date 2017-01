A ceremony was held in the northern province of Thai Nguyen on December 30 to present Lao medals and orders to 99 former Vietnamese officials, experts and soldiers who performed international missions in Laos during 1945-1975. The event was attended by Phomma Sitsena, a representative from the Lao Embassy in Vietnam, and Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Tien Long, head of the national liaison board for the former volunteer soldiers and military experts.