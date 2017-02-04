Low-budget airlines Jetstar Pacific Airlines has announced its new promotion programme on the occasion of the Lunar New Year, in which it is offering 110,000 low-cost tickets at a price of VND11,000 for domestic flights. The special promotion starts from 11pm on the last day of the lunar year (January 27) to the end of the 9th day of the first month in the new lunar year (February 5). Tickets will be distributed on its website at www.jetstar.com and apply to flights during February 25 to April 26, 2017.