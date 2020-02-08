Vietnamese Party high-ranking officials meets Cuban leaders

During her stay in La Habana, the capital city of Cuba, Politburo member Truong Thi Mai, who is also President of the Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Association (VCFA), met with Politburo members of the Communist Party of Cuba (CPC): President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez; Chairman of the Cuban National Assembly (NA), Esteban Lazo Hernandez; and Second Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, José Ramón Machado Ventura.

She also held an exchange with Teresa María Amarelle Boué, Politburo member and Secretary General of the Cuban Women’s Federation (FMC).

Speaking at the meetings, Politburo member Mai respectfully conveyed her best wishes and the cordial greetings of Vietnamese Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong as well as other Party and State leaders to Raul Castro Ruz, First Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and other leaders.

She also congratulated Cuban Party, State and people for their achievements regarding updating their socio-economic development models over the past years, while expressing her believe that under the wise leadership of the CPC, Cuban people will continue to gain plenty more successes in the cause of building prosperous and sustainable socialism.

Second Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, José Ramón Machado Ventura, hold talks with Politburo member Truong Thi Mai. (Photo: VNA)



The Vietnamese Party official affirmed that Vietnamese Party, State and people will make more efforts to consolidate and further deepen the long-standing special friendship between the two Parties, two States and two peoples, which were founded by President Ho Chi Minh and revolutionary leader Fidel Castro Ruz.

She emphasised Vietnam’s consistent stance in supporting the just revolution of Cuban people as well as their struggle to demand an immediate and unconditional termination of unjustified siege and economic, trade and financial sanctions against Cuba.

Cuban Party, State and NA leaders expressed their appreciation of the official visit from the Vietnamese high-ranking delegation, while noting that Cuba always attaches special importance to boosting the traditional relations and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, two States and two peoples.

The delegation of Vietnam - Cuba Friendship Association exchanges with Cuba - Vietnam Friendship Association. (Photo: VNA)

They also congratulated the results that Vietnam has gained in the implementation of the Resolution of the 12th National Party Congress as well as expressed their hope that Vietnam will successfully hold the 13th National Party Congress.

On the occasion, the Vietnamese Party high-ranking delegation also worked with leaders of the Ministry of Culture of Cuba, Cuban Institute of Friendship with Ethnic Minorities (ICAP), and Cuba – Vietnam Friendship Association.